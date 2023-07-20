WhatsApp makes it easier to send messages to unsaved numbers

Every app has one flaw that is baffling in how unnecessarily complicated it is. For WhatsApp, that has always been the fact that you can only message people after first saving their contact. But the frustrating extra step is finally gone: A WhatsApp update is rolling out that lets you reach out to whoever you want without saving their information, WABetaInfo reported.

That's right, no more contacts saved with "Lisa library" or "Paul apartment on South 4th" for people you communicate with over WhatsApp once and never speak to again. You can try out this new feature much in the same way you would start any message. Click on the new message button on your home screen (top right for Apple devices, bottom right for Android ones) and then type the number into the search bar. The number will appear under the category "Not in your contacts." To the right of the person's number and profile photo is the option to click "chat," which brings you right into a conversation with them.

Until now, one of the only exceptions — if you can even call it that — has been responding to unsaved numbers in group chats. But, this still required you to enter one through a QR code or link or for a person with your contact saved to invite you into it. WhatsApp's latest update is rolling out to all users, so you should see it in the next few days or maybe weeks.