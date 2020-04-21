Latest in Gear

Image credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp adds new stickers to support social distancing

The stickers encourage hand washing, working from home and virtual hangouts.
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
20m ago
Comments
30 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

WhatsApp's new stickers to encourage social distancing,
WhatsApp

WhatsApp is giving its 2 billion users an extra reminder about the importance of staying home during the coronavirus pandemic. The app is rolling out a new set of  “together at home” stickers as part of its wide-ranging effort to turn the messaging service into a force for accurate and helpful updates, rather than misinformation.

WhatsApp says it worked with the World Health Organization (WHO) on the stickers, which are available in 10 languages. The stickers encourage hand washing, working from home and other social distancing concepts. The update comes after Instagram launched a popular “Stay Home” sticker to advocate for social distancing measures and Facebook and Messenger added new “care” reactions

Facebook has previously said it’s seen use of its messaging apps spike as more of its users are forced to stay home. At the same time, the increased usage had also forced WhatsApp to roll out more protections against misinformation about the pandemic. WhatsApp has added tighter controls on message forwarding and worked with outside developers to create messaging bots to share timely health information and dispel hoaxes. 

In this article: facebook, WhatsApp, coronavirus, Covid-19, Social distancing, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
30 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Intel's NUC 9 Extreme is the new king of tiny gaming PCs

Intel's NUC 9 Extreme is the new king of tiny gaming PCs

View
NASA reveals the next company to deliver expedition tech to the Moon

NASA reveals the next company to deliver expedition tech to the Moon

View
The COVID-19 shutdown is making weather prediction more difficult

The COVID-19 shutdown is making weather prediction more difficult

View
An SSD can resurrect your old Sega Saturn and Dreamcast consoles

An SSD can resurrect your old Sega Saturn and Dreamcast consoles

View
VanMoof's S3 and X3 e-bikes are cheaper and packed with refinements

VanMoof's S3 and X3 e-bikes are cheaper and packed with refinements

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr