A lifetime of WhiteSmoke’s grammar tool is now $40

WhiteSmoke is a grammar checking tool that uses Natural Language Processing to find and fix errors in grammar, sentence structure, capitalization and more.
5h ago
Your first impression is your strongest, and with the amount of virtual communication we use these days, you best be sure that your writing is top-notch. People will judge your character based on how well you can articulate your thoughts on paper, so your writing can have a major impact on how you interact with your colleagues, professors, clients, etc. Yes, that includes emails and Slack messages as well.

No one becomes an amazing writer overnight, though. Even then, the best writers will make grammatical errors here and there. It takes years of practice to become a great writer, but that doesn’t mean you can’t ask for help along the way. That’s where WhiteSmoke comes in. This handy tool will pinpoint errors in your writing and give you tips to improve your style. WhiteSmoke typically costs $600, but you can get a lifetime subscription for just $39.99.

WhiteSmoke is a grammar checking tool that will help you become a better writer. It features Natural Language Processing to fix grammar errors, sentence structure, capitalization and hundreds of less-obvious mistakes you normally wouldn’t find. The Web edition works on any modern browser and identifies errors on emails, reports and other documents. Finally, WhiteSmoke’s Statistical Machine Translation engine can translate your writing into over 50 languages. 

Every writer should have WhiteSmoke in their arsenal. It’s a powerful tool that will identify stupid mistakes, but it’s up to you to take those suggestions to heart if you truly want to become a great writer. Lifetime subscriptions to WhiteSmoke are available today for $39.99, or 93% off. 

Prices are subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here. 

