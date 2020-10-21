Disney+ is reviving 'Willow' as a TV series

Disney is mining a different kind of nostalgia to fuel its shift toward streaming. The company has revealed plans for a Willow sequel series for Disney+ that should start production in 2021. While much of the plot is still a mystery, the show will take place “years” after the events of the movie and will mark the return of farmer-turned-hero Willow Ufgood. And yes, Warwick Davis will reprise his role.

The series will also mark the return of Ron Howard, albeit as executive producer rather than director. Instead, the project will be helmed by Crazy Rich Asians’ Jon M. Chu. Solo’s Jonathan Kasdan wrote the pilot episode and will serve as a showrunner alongside Arrow’s Wendy Mericle.