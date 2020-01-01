Xbox 360 owners get free cloud save transfers to Xbox Series X and Series S

When the Xbox Series X and Series S come out on November 10th, all Xbox 360 owners will have the option of taking advantage of Xbox Live’s cloud save functionality to transfer their save files to Microsoft next-generation consoles for free. With all the additional computing power the Xbox Series X and Series S feature over the 360, you’ll be able to enjoy those older games with enhancements like a more consistent frame rate, faster loading times and HDR.

As Microsoft notes, when you turn on one of the new consoles for the first time, your entire digital library of 360 games will be ready to download — provided they’re backward compatible with the system. Any titles you have on a disc, you can install by inserting them into Series X’s Blu-ray drive.