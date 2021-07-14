Xbox family app now lets parents set spending limits

No, kids, you don't need to buy that horse armor DLC.
Jon Fingas
J. Fingas|07.14.21
@jonfingas

July 14th, 2021
In this article: iOS, parental controls, news, gaming, apps, Xbox, Android, games, Xbox Family Settings, Microsoft, kids, children, video games
Microsoft Xbox Series X
Aaron Souppouris/Engadget

You won't have to worry about your kids going on a game shopping spree, at least if you're part of a Windows or Xbox household. Microsoft has updated the Xbox Family Settings app with controls to manage your kids' spending. You can set spending limits, and require that children ask permission to buy content when they don't have the funds in their account. And if you're wondering what your young ones bought, you can check their spending history.

Microsoft pitches this as a way not just to prevent out-of-control spending, but to reward good behavior. You can top up an account when your child finishes their chores, or reward them with money for Minecraft extras when they ace a test.

The refreshed Family Settings app is available now for Android and iOS. The spending tools aren't exactly novel concepts, but they could make all the difference if you want to teach your kids better spending habits — or at least, save yourself from unpleasant credit card bills.

