Xbox games will hit cloud gaming service Boosteroid for the first time in June Users can stream 'Deathloop,' 'Gears 5,' 'Grounded' and 'Pentiment' starting next week.

Xbox games will hit cloud gaming platform Boosteroid for the first time next week. Users of the platform will be able to access Deathloop , Gears 5 , Grounded and Pentiment starting on June 1st.

Boosteroid users in the US, UK, European Union and Ukraine will be able to stream eligible Microsoft-owned games that they buy from Steam or the Epic Games Store. Support for Microsoft Store purchases and other titles is on the way. "We’ll regularly add more hits and fan favorites from our extensive catalog of PC games," Sarah Bond, corporate vice president at Xbox, wrote in a blog post .

This will make Boosteroid the second external cloud service where Microsoft will make its games available (Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can stream all these titles via Xbox Cloud Gaming as well). NVIDIA GeForce Now users have been able to stream Gears 5 since May 18th. Deathloop, Grounded and Pentiment will land on GeForce Now later this week.

Microsoft signed 10-year deals with NVIDIA , Boosteroid and other cloud gaming providers to offer those platforms access to Xbox and Bethesda games, as well as PC versions of Activision Blizzard titles if its attempted acquisition of that company goes through. It struck those agreements to try and persuade regulators to approve the $68.7 billion deal .