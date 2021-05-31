Xiaomi says it can fully charge a phone in eight minutes

In the saturated world of smartphones, charging speeds have become another way for manufacturers to stand out from the crowd. Records have been smashed and milestones achieved by companies jostling for attention. Today, China's Xiaomi has put its new fast charging system to the test and beaten world records in wired and wireless charging in the process, according to Engadget Chinese. Using its new Hyper Charge tech on a modified M11 Pro with a 4,000 mAh battery, Xiaomi says it brought the handset from 0 to a 50 percent charge in 3 minutes and 23 seconds, and to a full charge in just 8 minutes over a 200W wired connection. In its 120W wireless demonstration, it took 7 minutes to reach half capacity and 15 minutes to hit 100 percent.

Offering some extra insight into the controlled demo, Chinese bloggers briefed on the tech said it was conducted using a GaN charger (originally bundled with an 80W version) and a new dual-coil wireless charger. The modified phone itself uses a 10C graphene battery, they added. Before you get too excited, though, there's still no word on when the Hyper Charge tech will go into mass production.

Charge up to 100% in just 8 minutes using wired charging and 15 minutes wirelessly! #XiaomiHyperCharge



Too good to be true? Check out the timer yourself! #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/muBTPkRchl — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) May 31, 2021

⚡200W Wired Charging

⚡120W Wireless Charging



We're about to redefine the charging experience with #XiaomiHyperCharge. #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/2rPrzw7BEu — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) May 31, 2021

This isn't the first time Xiaomi has touted its world-beating charging speeds. Significantly, the latest breakthrough marks a major upgrade on the 120W wired charging on the Mi 10 Ultra, which can fully juice up the phone in 23 minutes. The company also previously revealed that it could wirelessly charge a modified version of the Mi 10 Pro over 80W in 19 minutes.

Not to be left behind, Xiaomi's rivals have also shown off their charging chops: Vivo has demonstrated its 120W fast charger fully charging a gaming phone with a 4,000 mAh battery in 15 minutes. And Oppo — which licenses its fast charging tech to OnePlus — charged a 4,000mAh in 20 minutes with a 125W system and in 30 minutes using its 65W wireless AirVOOC tech.