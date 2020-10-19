Xiaomi's 80 watt charger can fill a 4,000mAh battery in under 20 minutes

Now that Apple introduced 15-watt wireless charging with the iPhone 12, Xiaomi showed off a system that’s over five times faster. It demonstrated an 80-watt wireless charger that could bring a modified Mi 10 Pro with a 4,000 mAh battery from 0 to a 50 percent charge in 8 minutes, or up to 100 percent in just 19 minutes (via The Verge). That beats any other wireless system and even most wired charging systems, Xiaomi noted.

Oppo recently demonstrated its 65W AirVOOC system that takes just 30 minutes to wirelessly charge a phone, but it has yet to appear in a commercial product. Xiaomi currently has the fastest system you can buy (in China) with the Mi 10 Ultra — a 50 watt wireless charger that can bring its 4,500mAh battery to a full charge in 40 minutes. In the US, however, the fastest option is the OnePlus 8 Pro with an optional 30 watt wireless charger. That option costs $70, and takes 29 minutes to bring the phone to a 50 percent charge, and north of an hour to fully juice it.