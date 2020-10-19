Latest in Gear

Image credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi's 80 watt charger can fill a 4,000mAh battery in under 20 minutes

That's even faster than most wired chargers.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Comments
100 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Xiaomi 80 watt wireless charging demonstration
Xiaomi

Now that Apple introduced 15-watt wireless charging with the iPhone 12, Xiaomi showed off a system that’s over five times faster. It demonstrated an 80-watt wireless charger that could bring a modified Mi 10 Pro with a 4,000 mAh battery from 0 to a 50 percent charge in 8 minutes, or up to 100 percent in just 19 minutes (via The Verge). That beats any other wireless system and even most wired charging systems, Xiaomi noted.

Oppo recently demonstrated its 65W AirVOOC system that takes just 30 minutes to wirelessly charge a phone, but it has yet to appear in a commercial product. Xiaomi currently has the fastest system you can buy (in China) with the Mi 10 Ultra — a 50 watt wireless charger that can bring its 4,500mAh battery to a full charge in 40 minutes. In the US, however, the fastest option is the OnePlus 8 Pro with an optional 30 watt wireless charger. That option costs $70, and takes 29 minutes to bring the phone to a 50 percent charge, and north of an hour to fully juice it.

Since the fastest wired chargers from mainstream manufacturers currently hit 65 watts, an 80 watt wireless charger would be quite a significant leap. Xiaomi has yet to say when it will come to market, but knowing how the company likes to push the limits of technology, we might see it on a product in the near future.

In this article: Xiaomi, wireless charging, 80 watt, charger, fast charging, smartphone, mobile, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
100 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Windows 10 is installing Office web apps without asking permission

Windows 10 is installing Office web apps without asking permission

View
'Ghost of Tsushima' has another patch on the way soon

'Ghost of Tsushima' has another patch on the way soon

View
Xiaomi's 80 watt charger can fill a 4,000mAh battery in under 20 minutes

Xiaomi's 80 watt charger can fill a 4,000mAh battery in under 20 minutes

View
Sega's Golden Axe celebration turned into a crunch commemoration

Sega's Golden Axe celebration turned into a crunch commemoration

View
Samsung's Galaxy S21 phones might sport even larger camera bumps

Samsung's Galaxy S21 phones might sport even larger camera bumps

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr