Xiaomi's Mi 11 is now available in Europe

When Xiaomi announced its Mi 11 lineup at the start of the year, it was one of the first companies to come out with a Snapdragon 888 phone. The one problem was that the phone wasn't available outside of China. That's changing today, with Xiaomi announcing European availability of the device this morning.

Compared to Xiaomi’s 2020 flagship, the Mi 11's tentpole upgrade is its larger and denser display. The company has gone with a 6.81-inch AMOLED panel that features a 3,200 by 1,440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1,500 nits and 10-bit color support, with Corning's new Gorilla Glass Victus protecting the display from accidental drops.

Internally, the phone features Qualcomm's current top-of-the-line processor, the Snapdragon 888, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM clocked to 3,200 MHz. The Mi 10's X60 modem includes support for both LTE and 5G bands, in addition to WiFi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC. Powering everything is a 4,600mAh battery.

For photos and video, the phone comes with a triple-camera array with a 108-megapixel primary camera, 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 5-megapixel camera with a telephoto and macro lens. For selfies, you have a 20-megapixel front-facing camera. Xiaomi's recently updated night mode works with all but the telephoto camera. You'll also find a night mode for videos and support for HDR10+ capture, as well as a variety of other AI-assisted features.

In a change from the company's strategy in China, the Mi 11 will come with a 55W included in the box — no need to seek out a special bundle or buy one separately. It also comes with support for 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. The latter allows you to recharge a Qi-compatible smartwatch or Bluetooth earbuds on the back of the phone.

The Mi 11 is available in two colors at launch — Midnight Gray and Horizon Blue — and two storage configurations. The base 128GB model will set you back €749 (approximately $902), while the 256GB variant costs €799 (about $962). Both go on sale this month. As an added incentive, Xiaomi will offer a two-year warranty on the Mi 11 and a free screen repair if you drop the phone in the first year that you own it.