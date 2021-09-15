Xiaomi's 11T Pro smartphone supports Dolby Vision and charges in 17 minutes

Xiaomi has released its latest high-end smartphones aimed at creators with a list of features that puts many brands to shame. The marquee device is the Xiaomi 11T Pro, the first smartphone to use the company's proprietary 120W HyperCharge technology. That lets you charge the 11T Pro's 5,000 mAh battery in just 17 minutes with 34 safety features including real-time temperature monitoring. It also uses technologies like dual charge pumps, a dual-cell battery structure and graphene tech.

That's just the start of the impressive laundry list of features, though. It comes with a triple-camera setup including a 108-megapixel wide angle, 2x tele-macro and 120 degree ultra-wide angle lens. Around the front, there's a 16-megapixel, f/2.45 in-display (pinhole) selfie camera. For video, it can record 8K using Samsung's HDR10+ system with AI cinema modes that allow for one-click recording.

Xiaomi

The 6.67-inch, FHD+ (2,400 x 1,080) AMOLED flat display is a technological tour de force, with features like a 120Hz refresh rate, TrueColor, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1,000 nits of peak brightness and Corning's tough Gorilla Glass Victus. Sound-wise, you get Dolby Atmos audio with dual Harman Kardon speakers. Watching movies at those settings might eat the battery pretty quickly, but again, you can fully recharge the thing in just 17 minutes.

Inside, there's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and max 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, along with 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6 and dual SIM slots. It will launch soon in gray, white and blue, with prices in Europe starting at €649 and going up to €749 for the 12GB/256GB model — but don't expect to see it in the US.

Xiaomi

Next up, the 11T model shares many of the 11T Pro's features, including the camera setup and 6.67-inch 120 Hz flat AMOLED display with HDR10+. However, it lacks Dolby Vision and a few other display features. The biggest difference is the processor: It uses a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra 6-nanometer chip rather than the 5-nanometer Snapdragon 888. It also "only" offers Xiaomi's 67W wired turbo charging, rather than the 120W HyperCharge system and is limited to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of storage. The 11T will also come in gray, white and blue and start at €599 when it arrives in Europe from "official Xiaomi channels."

The last device is the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, a smaller but still well-spec'd phone. It achieves a relatively tiny size with a thickness of 6.81mm and weight of 158 grams, or 5.57 ounces. At the same time, it still comes with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 10-bit TrueColor and Dolby Vision support. You get a triple-camera 64-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 5-megapixel tele-macro camera. Inside, there's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G mobile platform and 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and starts at €369.