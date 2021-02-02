A Netflix employee accidentally killed Nintendo's live-action Zelda series

Over the years, video game fans chalked it up to a crack in the rumor mill and moved on.

On Februrary 1st, 2021, YouTube channel The Serf Times published an interview with Adam Conover of Adam Ruins Everything, wherein Conover drops some gossip from his time at College Humor in the 2010s. Twitter user @supererogatory first called out the juicy bits:

Apparently, College Humor was planning a claymation skit combining Star Fox and Fantastic Mr. Fox, and Zelda creator Shigeru Miyamoto even came to the office to talk through the details. According to Conover, the project was canceled about a month later, and he asked his boss what happened.

Conover recalled the boss saying, “Oh, someone at Netflix leaked the Legend of Zelda thing. They weren’t supposed to talk about it. Nintendo freaked out ... and they pulled the plug on everything. They pulled the plug on the entire program to adapt these things.”

So, the live-action Zelda Netflix series was actually real.

I can't believe that I somehow stumbled upon something resembling a gaming scoop-of-sorts while watching a YouTube video but based on a Twitter search I apparently did. — ⬜️◽️▫️ (@supererogatory) February 2, 2021

Nintendo is notoriously protective of its IP, and it doesn’t easily lend out its franchises to third parties, which is one reason the Zelda Netflix rumors were such a big deal. According to Conover, the Netflix leak pushed the company further into its shell.

There’s a hungry audience for video game-related content on Netflix, as demonstrated by the Castlevania, Resident Evil and Sonic animated shows, and The Witcher live-action and anime series. With the Zelda franchise hitting its 35th anniversary this year, it’d be fitting for Nintendo to give Netflix — or any other streaming service — another chance. We’ll believe it when we see it, though.