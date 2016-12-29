The US just imposed sanctions on Russia over election hacks

President Barack Obama's administration has imposed sanctions on Russia's two top intelligence services and it's ejected 35 Russian intelligence officials from the US. This is in response to Russia's repeated, documented hacks of the US election system throughout 2016, and it marks the strongest-ever American response to a state-sponsored cyber attack, The New York Times reports. The Department of Homeland Security and Federal Bureau of Investigation are also preparing to release a joint report detailing how Russia attacked the US and ways to prevent intrusions in the future.