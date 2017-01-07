Regulators approve VW plan to fix 70,000 more diesel vehicles

The approved program means VW can offer customers the choice of either selling back their vehicle or having it repaired, but only covers the model year 2015 diesel versions of the Beetle, Beetle Convertible, Golf, Golf SportWagen, Jetta, Passat and the Audi A3. Owners who want to have their vehicle fixed should know that the repair is a two-step plan: first you'll need to bring the vehicle to a VW dealer to remove the "defeat device" that was fooling emissions tests. The second phase includes further software and hardware changes that aren't available yet, but which should be rolling out in a year. Be aware, that diesel ride of yours is also going to need a new diesel particulate filter, diesel oxidation catalyst, and NOx catalyst to get it in line with current regulations, all of which should be covered under the repair plan.