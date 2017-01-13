A software update will solve those MacBook Pro battery issues

In an updated review, the group writes that the latest software update has addressed the issue. Using "the same protocol we apply to hundreds of laptops every year," Consumer Reports says, the three MacBook Pros they tested all performed well, "with one model running 18.75 hours on a charge." For the record, they tested both the Touch Bar and non-Touch Bar versions of the 13-inch model, as well as a 15-incher. The new average run times work out to 15.75 hours, 18.75 hours and 17.25 hours respectively.

If you've already upgraded to one of Apple's newest laptops and you're wondering why your status bar still doesn't have a battery life estimate on it, then Consumer Reports notes that the update is still in Apple's Beta program, but it should roll out to all users in the the next few weeks. In the meantime, you'll just have to stick close to an outlet.