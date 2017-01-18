Hackers break into Samsung Smartcam again

Samsung's SmartCam has fit into users' DIY surveillance setups for years thanks to its smartphone control and local (non-cloud) storage. But at last August's DEFCON 22 security conference, members of the hacking blog Exploiteers listed exploits for the networked camera that allowed remote camera execution and let them change the administrator's password. Rather than fix it, Samsung ripped out the accessible web interface and forced users to run their SmartCams through the device giant's SmartCloud website. So, like good little hackers, Exploiteers broke into the camera again with a different exploit.