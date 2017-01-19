Google Home support coming to LG's Music Flow speakers

Music Flow owners were starting to get a bit testy about the Chromecast features missing from the device, especially after Sony unveiled Google Multiroom support for its X77 speakers. That level of fanaticism over speaker features may have taken LG by surprise, so it decided to integrate both Home and Multiroom support and release it in a new update. "We have prepared Google Multiroom functionality ... and we decide[d] to update Google Home at the same time," a representative said.

With Multiroom, you'll be able to use Chromecast from a phone or other device to cast to groups of speakers around your house, while Google Home will let you order songs by voice. Both those updates should make your Music Flow speakers a lot more useful, and they'll be delivered by an over-the-air update in February.