Use Google Home to control WeMo and Honeywell connected devices

Since Home arrived a few months ago, Google has been regularly adding new features to the compact speaker and its virtual assistant. Today, the company announced that the connected device can now be used to control smart home gadgets from Belkin's WeMo line and Honeywell. This adds more options for controlling lights, switches, thermostats and more with a simple "Ok Google" voice command.
Google Home already plays nice with the likes of Nest, Philips Hue and Samsung SmartThings to help you control connected home devices. It also works with audio and TV gear from Vizio, LG and Sony to keep tabs on music and visuals with a hand from Chromecast. Like Amazon's Echo with Alexa, Google's Assistant-equipped Home can also help with news, food, weather and even your to-do list. These are all welcome additions, but Google will need to keep adding new tools on a regular basis to catch up with all of those Alexa skills.