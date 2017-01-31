Coin shuts down its payment services on February 28th

It's a quiet end, but you probably won't see too many people lamenting Coin's fate. Fitbit's upcoming payment-friendly smartwatch will likely be more convenient than pulling out a card. And even if you have no interest in Fitbit's hardware, there just isn't as much desire for a tech-savvy card as there was when Coin made its debut back in 2013. Tap-to-pay technology has exploded in the years since then, and Samsung Pay can work at those stores that still depend on magnetic stripe readers. If you can just use your phone or watch, why bother reaching for a card in your wallet? Coin was appealing for a while, but its moment has passed.