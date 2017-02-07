AIAIAI suggests headphones based on one of your Spotify playlists

Spotify's Discover Weekly has been serving up a playlist full of new music based on its users' streaming preferences since the summer of 2015. In the time since, the feature has proven to be quite popular. With AIAIAI's TMA-2 Discover tool, the headphone maker pulls in that Discover Weekly data and analyzes it to suggest the best configuration for its headphones. After you link your Spotify account, a dedicated website employs tech from music data company Moodagent to break down genres, moods and tempo for the tracks in that curated playlist. For each category, you'll see a percentage breakdown as well as the ability to preview any of the songs.

Once you scroll through the data from those three categories, AIAIAI provides a suggestion for the ideal headphone setup. As you might have guessed, you can complete the purchase with a few more clicks. Even though most of the hard work is done, you can still change the headband, earpads and cable to fit your sense of comfort and utility. Sure, it's a marketing tool, but using Spotify data to make a product recommendation might come in handy, especially when the possibilities are seemingly endless.