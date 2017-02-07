The delayed BeatsX wireless earbuds arrive February 10th

BeatsX is one of three wireless models Apple teased when it confirmed it was killing the headphone jack on the iPhone 7. The three different Beats headphones were meant to give customers some options alongside the newfangled AirPods. Like those AirPods though, the BeatsX was also delayed. The wireless earbuds were supposed to arrive back in the fall, but the company announced in December that they wouldn't go on sale until February.

In addition to providing a $150 alternative to the pricier AirPods, BeatsX also packs in Apple's W1 chip for quick pairing via Bluetooth and Fast Fuel quick charging. That latter feature means BeatsX will give you two hours of use on just a five minute charge. It's something that could come in handy if the earbuds go dead while you're at the gym. They're also attached to each other with a cord and in-line remote, if you're worried about losing individual buds. When the time comes on Friday, expect to nab the new listening accessory via both Apple and Beats websites as well as Apple's retail stores.