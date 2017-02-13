Amazon and Netflix win their first BAFTA film awards

Even so, it's a big moment for the two companies. Amazon has been recognised at the BAFTA TV awards before, but obviously neither had won a BAFTA film category until last night. It reflects their growing influence in both the TV and movie industry, as well as the quality of their releases. Manchester by the Sea is up for six Oscars later this month, while Netflix could take home one with 13th. Any victories would cement their reputation as media juggernauts. Ones that are prepared to spend big, whether that's building a show from scratch or buying distribution rights.