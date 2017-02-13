Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: The Verge
The LG G6 promises superior sound with an upgraded quad-DAC

Last year's LG V20 featured similar technology.
Derrick Rossignol, @drossignol10
1h ago in Mobile
The Verge

Details continue to emerge about LG's upcoming G6 smartphone, and today the company revealed that the device will feature a 32-bit quad-DAC system promising improved sound quality.

The technology gives superior control over each earbud independently, resulting in a clearer, more balanced sound, LG claimed in a press release. The analog output means that while devices like the iPhone are going aux-free, it's likely the G6 will include a headphone jack, according to GSM Arena. High-performance audio chipset specialist ESS is producing the DAC. All told, the technology is being touted as an improvement over the similar quad-DAC featured in last year's LG V20 phone, which we praised as being "great for audiophiles."

The G6 will be unveiled at a press event on February 26th, and will feature an unusual 18:9 aspect ratio screen, according to LG. The device is also water-resistant G6 and reportedly uses Google Assistant, which we expect to become a standard feature on Android flagships this year. Meanwhile, Android Central reports that LG is promising to address the shatter-prone screens and bootloops that plagued previous devices.

