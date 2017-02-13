Univision will stream Liga MX soccer live on Facebook this season

"Now Facebook represents the next wave of TV and, given its scale, they are an ideal partner to distribute our Liga MX matches in English," Univision's chief commercial officer Tonia O'Connor explained in a press release.

Financial terms of the deal between the Facebook and Univision weren't disclosed, but the tie-up should come as no surprise. Recode reported in December that Facebook was looking into more original content for its live video offering, including live sports. The social network's live video initiative has already hosted an English Premier League match as well as broadcast women's La Liga action on the pitch.

Starting this Saturday, February 18th, you can head over to the Univision Deportes page on Facebook to stream games from the Mexican soccer league via the "video" tab. If you're looking for an alternate option, Verizon customers are privy to live Liga MX games from Univision via the go90 app.