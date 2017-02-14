The Morning After: Tuesday, February 14 2017

Big Red vs. MagentaVerizon & T-Mobile do battle over unlimited data

Over the weekend, Verizon revived the "unlimited" tier for mobile customers, promising all the data (potentially throttled after 22GB), calls and texting you can handle for $80 per month. In response, T-Mobile tweaked its One plan to include HD video and 10GB of LTE data for tethering, making for an even better deal. Whichever you choose, it looks like competition is heating up and the offers are getting better.

Get sillyA closer look at Nintendo's '1-2 Switch' mini-games

The Nintendo Switch's silliest launch title is closer to a party game than a console title. But will 28 games be enough to keep you playing months later?

Not a good ideaPewDiePie loses Disney deal

YouTube star PewDiePie, aka Felix Kjellberg, decided to publish videos with anti-semitic messages and imagery. As a result, Disney-owned Maker Studios has canceled its joint venture with him.

'That's it! I've come up with a new recipe!'Kitchen inspiration courtesy of 'Final Fantasy'

Cooking and food are surprisingly significant in Final Fantasy XV. But can you really cook (and eat) these fictional recipes? And are they any good? Mat Smith gains some cooking experience (points) and tries it out.

Nier, far, wherever you are.How 'NieR' was brought back from the dead

Taro Yoko, director of NieR: Automata, might not have much confidence in the story he's telling in Nier's latest iteration. It's a cult favorite that's being brought back courtesy of PlatinumGames: a Japanese studio that has a reputation for producing high-caliber action games such as Bayonetta, Vanquish and Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance. Nick Summers plays through the latest preview.

Power padApple takes a step towards wireless charging for iPhones

Rumors have suggested the next iPhone revision will support wireless charging, and Apple's new membership in the Wireless Power Consortium seems appropriately timed to make that happen. This group governs the Qi standard most devices use; however membership isn't a guarantee the tech will show up, or that if it does, Apple will stick with the standard.

Not exactly NetflixApple TV show trailers for 'Planet of the Apps' and 'Carpool Karaoke'

Apple Music is getting closer to including Apple Television, with some exclusive shows for subscribers. Yesterday we got our first peek at trailers for two original shows, and... well, how much do you like James Corden and Shark Tank/The Voice? They don't get many points for originality, but the effort is there -- expect the first episodes of Planet of the Apps in spring.

But wait, there's more...