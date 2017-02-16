President Trump plans to order a new travel ban next week

The January 27th order places a 90-day ban on travelers from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, halts all refugees from entering the US for 120 days, and places an indefinite ban on accepting refugees from Syria. The ban was enacted immediately, causing large-scale confusion and protests at airports, and spawning multiple lawsuits. More than 100 technology companies signed an amicus brief in support of lawsuits against the order.

State of Washington v. Donald Trump led a judge to put a stay on the travel ban. On February 9th, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals denied the Justice Department's attempt to overturn the stay in a unanimous ruling.

The Justice Department argued, in part, that Trump's decision was "unreviewable" because it pertained to the president's authority to direct national security. The Ninth Circuit judges decided there was "no precedent to support this claimed unreviewability" and it ran "contrary to the fundamental structure of our constitutional democracy."

At today's press conference, the president maligned the court's ruling. "We're going to put in a new executive order next week some time," he said. "But we had a bad decision. That's the only thing that was wrong with the travel ban."

Trump claimed that the rollout of the travel ban was "perfect" and "very smooth." However, it led to scenes of panic at airports as travelers were detained or denied boarding their flights to the United States entirely. The State Department estimates 60,000 visas were revoked under the original ban, and that's not including refugees in the process of legally entering the US. It may have barred an additional 64,000 admitted refugees from entering the country.

The president also said today he initially wanted a one-month waiting period before the ban was implemented, but Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly advised him to enact it immediately. "And he was right," the president said.