    Image credit: Erik Sagen
    The Engadget Podcast Ep 29: Re-Offender

    The return of the Note 7, PewDiePie and Uber's serious sexism problem.
    Terrence O'Brien, @TerrenceOBrien
    1h ago in Opinion
    Managing editor Dana Wollman and senior editor Nathan Ingraham join host Terrence O'Brien to talk about the biggest tech stories of the week. Of course, that means Uber and the growing controversy around its corporate culture -- including allegations of rampant sexism. They'll also address Samsung's plans to sell refurbished Note 7s, Bill Gate's endorsement of a robot tax and PewDiePie's most recent controversy. Then it's time to unwind a bit, and the group has some reading and listening suggestions. Plus, Dana wants your recipes.

    You can check out every episode on The Engadget Podcast page in audio, video and text form for the hearing impaired.

