    Image credit: Erik Sagen
    The Engadget Podcast Ep 30: I Can Change

    YouTube TV, Uber's embarrassing CEO and the Nintendo Switch!
    Terrence O'Brien, @TerrenceOBrien
    9m ago in Opinion
    After surviving The Great AWS Outage of 2017, managing editor Dana Wollman and senior editor Devindra Hardawar rejoin host Terrence O'Brien to debate some of the biggest tech stories of the week. First they'll pit YouTube's live TV offering against its competitors, then talk through Twitter's new tools for fighting online harassment. Plus they'll address the latest controversy surrounding Uber CEO Travis Kalanick and discuss whether or not it's time for him to resign. Then they'll turn their attention to Nintendo's Switch, Zelda and where the console still needs to improve. They'll also briefly recount their own history with Nintendo's machines and gaming in general. Plus Terrence threatens to fight Devindra for his Switch

    Relevant links:

    The Wind Down:

    You can check out every episode on The Engadget Podcast page in audio, video and text form for the hearing impaired.

