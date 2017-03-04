Here's what happened at GDC 2017

Our time at GDC 2017 has come to an end, and we're already looking forward to next year. Over the course of the week, we covered the latest developments from the gaming world, which included major announcements by Oculus and Microsoft on the alternative-reality front. But that wasn't all: Independent games are always a major part of GDC and this year was no exception, as demonstrated by the massive Indie Megabooth. The show floor may be closed now, but stay tuned because we still have some stories to share with you about trends we noticed at the event.