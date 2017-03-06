NHS to use Uber and startup Cera for at-home patient care

Cera has inked similar deals with three clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) in north-west London: Harrow, Brent and Hillingdon. To meet the needs of each community, Cera will be relying on Uber and its fleet of app-hailed drivers. They will help not only carers to make their usual house visits, but also patients as they attend hospital appointments. Cera says its services will also help people to get out of the house and remain independent. They can hail an UberAssist, which will help with walkers and scooters, or an UberWAV, which is fully wheelchair accessible.

Uber has long positioned itself as an infrastructure company. We've seen hints of that vision before with services such as UberEats, which delivers restaurant food on demand. The new partnership with Cera, however, shows its potential as a larger transportation business. It can't do everything -- don't expect Uber ambulances any time soon -- but it could help other companies to shuffle their goods and staff around the country. The good publicity is timely too: the last seven days have been horrific for Uber, following CEO Travis Kalanick's driver outburst, the company's High Court defeat in London, and the reveal of a secretive tool called 'Greyball', which Uber reportedly uses to deceive authorities around the world.