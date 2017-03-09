Show More Results

Designers dream of electric dresses at Paris Fashion Week

A very odd "Ghost in the Shell" movie and couture event, in photos.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
25m ago in Wearables
Comments
AOL

In the middle of Paris Fashion Week, Ghost in the Shell "Prototype" (hosted by Paramount Pictures and Tumblr) aimed to show off cutting-edge fashion that makes use of technology. Weirdly, the event actually didn't have much to do with the movie at all, other than trying to demonstrate how humans can enhance themselves via smart clothing, much like in Ghost in the Shell's fictional near-future.

Rather, it gave us an up-close look at the future of couture, including Intel's "Adrenaline" dress that gets "upset" when you do, a "Smart Coat" that warms you up with infrared tech and fabrics that can sense the amount of air pollution. The showcase was provocative, and designers were excited to work with the new creative formats offered by wearable tech, but it also demonstrated why wired-up clothes aren't quite ready for prime-time.

Gallery: Ghost in the Shell at Paris Fashion Week | 9 Photos

9

In this article: av, culture, design, entertainment, GhostInTheShell, gits, tumblr, wearables
By Steve Dent @stevetdent
