'Gran Turismo Sport' closed beta kicks off March 17th

Like seemingly every Polyphony Digital game, Gran Turismo Sport has been a long time in coming... but you might not have to wait much longer to give it a spin. Polyphony has announced a Gran Turismo Sport closed beta that will start March 17th for PS4 owners in the US, with other countries following later. Just which cars, races and tracks you'll get will "vary" throughout the test, but you'll definitely get a taste for how your Driver Profile (which accounts for your on-track behavior and performance) matches you up with similarly skilled online rivals.
You won't be racing all day, at least not at first. The team is borrowing a page from Nintendo and will only open its servers at certain times. In this case, it's to make sure American beta hours are "matched to the development team in Tokyo" and deliver ideal feedback. Don't panic if you can't play, though -- Polyphony is promising "larger" beta access, so you might not have to wait until launch to see if the studio's first PS4 racer is worth the protracted development cycle.