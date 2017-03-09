'Gran Turismo Sport' closed beta kicks off March 17th

You won't be racing all day, at least not at first. The team is borrowing a page from Nintendo and will only open its servers at certain times. In this case, it's to make sure American beta hours are "matched to the development team in Tokyo" and deliver ideal feedback. Don't panic if you can't play, though -- Polyphony is promising "larger" beta access, so you might not have to wait until launch to see if the studio's first PS4 racer is worth the protracted development cycle.