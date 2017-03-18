'Super Mario Run' reaches Android on March 23rd

The news sets a firm end date for Apple's temporary exclusive on Super Mario Run, which first hit iOS in December. That lock-in wasn't great news for Android fans, but it appears to have paid off for both Apple and Nintendo. Even though the number of paying customers didn't meet Nintendo's loftier goals, the game still raked in $53 million in revenue before the end of January -- no mean feat when it was only available on the smaller of the two dominant mobile platforms. While Nintendo isn't necessarily poised for a windfall the moment Mario comes to Android, it's no doubt eager to see how the wider device support improves its bottom line.