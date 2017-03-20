Openreach's VR videos detail the humdrum life of a network engineer

Of all the incredible and entertaining uses of virtual reality, trust Openreach to come up with arguably the most boring content ever for the fledgling medium. BT recently agreed to spin its Openreach infrastructure business into a legally separate company after pressure from regulator Ofcom and the telecoms industry as a whole, but in the interim, the show must go on. Openreach today announced an engineering recruitment drive that aims to attract 1,500 trainees over the next either months to embark on a year-long programme. And for the first time, they can sample some of the mundane realities of being a network engineer through the magic of VR.