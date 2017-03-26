Lyft's round-up program donates part of your fare to charity

The initiative is currently in a test form and will take a few weeks to reach everyone.

To some extent, this is about polishing Lyft's own less-than-perfect image. It's not immune to driver disputes and legal standoffs over background checks. Even so, the differences between Lyft and Uber are becoming harder to ignore. Between the new donation program and an existing tipping option, you're bound to notice Lyft's emphasis on kindness -- even if you see it as a cynical marketing ploy, it could still make a big difference the next time you hail a car.