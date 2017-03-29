The Galaxy S8 can stream music to two headphones at the same time

This Sonos-esque software enables users to stream Bluetooth audio to two different speakers or headsets simultaneously, allowing you to control the volume of both audio sources separately. The leak also revealed more about the new Samsung Dex -- a feature which uses a dock to connect the S8 to a display, allowing users to navigate its OS with a keyboard and mouse.

With the official Galaxy S8 launch only hours away, Samsung can't be too pleased with this admin error stealing its thunder. We'll be attending today's event, so you'll be able to read our thoughts on the anticipated smartphone very shortly.