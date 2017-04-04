Verizon adds cult TV shows to its Go90 video service

Verizon's Chip Canter believes that the deal is a great opportunity to "attract users" to the platform with genres that have "performed well for Go90." The deal includes seven shows in total, with Almost Human (detective flop starring Karl Urban), Believe (supernatural flop starring Kyle MacLachlan) and Stalker (crime flop starring Dylan McDermott) rounding out the list.

The network, which owns Engadget's parent company, came under fire for offering Go90 to its customers as a zero-rated service. That, according to the FCC at the time, was a violation of the principles of Net Neutrality that ensured an open and fair internet. With the appointment of Ajit Pai as commissioner, however, the commission ended its investigations into potential violations by T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon.