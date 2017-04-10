Amazon orders two seasons of 'Gilmore Girls' creator's next show

Netflix may be the frontrunner in the race between online video channels to produce original content, but Amazon is trying hard to close the gap. It has just commissioned two seasons of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which is written and directed by Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. The series follows the titular character, a 1958 New York City woman, as she "discovers a previously unknown talent" as a standup comic that takes her from her perfect, wholesome life to... "a spot on Johnny Carson's couch."
A multi-season commission is a first for Amazon, and follows several big moves in the past few weeks. It's nabbed Oscar-winning writer and Moonlight director Barry Jenkins for an adaptation of The Underground Railroad, earned an Emmy nod for its behind-the-scenes NFL series, and seems to be turning gaming-centric Twitch into a portal for its original shows as well.
The Mrs. Maisel pilot was one of five that were voted on by Amazon subscribers to get made into full-fledged series, and its popularity is already evident. It has a 4.8 (out of 5) rating, and 92% of the votes were 5-star reviews, and you can already check it out on Amazon Video. A release date for the series was not announced.