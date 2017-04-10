Amazon orders two seasons of 'Gilmore Girls' creator's next show

A multi-season commission is a first for Amazon, and follows several big moves in the past few weeks. It's nabbed Oscar-winning writer and Moonlight director Barry Jenkins for an adaptation of The Underground Railroad, earned an Emmy nod for its behind-the-scenes NFL series, and seems to be turning gaming-centric Twitch into a portal for its original shows as well.

The Mrs. Maisel pilot was one of five that were voted on by Amazon subscribers to get made into full-fledged series, and its popularity is already evident. It has a 4.8 (out of 5) rating, and 92% of the votes were 5-star reviews, and you can already check it out on Amazon Video. A release date for the series was not announced.