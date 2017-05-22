'Angry Birds' will celebrate its 10th anniversary with another movie

While those names might not be familiar, what they've worked on prior should be. Orman has a credit on Adventure Time and Rice has storyboarding for and animation on Rick and Morty and The Simpsons on his resume. Voice actors haven't been confirmed, but it's a pretty good bet that the original cast (Peter Dinklage, Maya Rudolph and Jason Sudekis, among others) will return for some family-friendly porcine genocide.

Why is this getting a sequel? Well, when the budget for the first was $73 million and it raked in $349,779,543 according to Box Office Mojo, a second installment was all but guaranteed -- kind of like the inexplicable Now You See Me trilogy.