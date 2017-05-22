Pittsburgh is falling out of love with Uber’s self-driving cars

Uber responded to the criticism, telling the Times that it has created 675 jobs in the greater Pittsburgh area and has contributed to local organizations. However, one high-profile pastor near Uber's test track said that he'd given Uber a list of potential candidates for jobs at the site, but was told to send them through the regular job portal. According to the Times, none of these individuals, including a mapping engineer and other technicians, have been hired. Uber told the Times that while it was open to a deal with the city, it was still waiting for a draft proposal from local officials.

Uber's problems don't stop at the Pittsburgh city line, of course. The company continues to fight a lawsuit around alleged stolen tech, its drivers are dissatisfied with new fee structures and even Elon Musk turned them down for a partnership in self-driving cars. The company also had to halt its autonomous program in Tempe, Arizona after a car crash. Ford has reportedly invested $1 billion in a Pittsburgh-based self-driving car startup, which could meet more of the city's need for written agreements and data sharing. The current Uber initiative in Pittsburgh may have raised the profile of the city as a technology-friendly town, but this new falling out is yet another example of the turmoil surrouding the company.