Imzy, the nice Reddit, is shutting down

Imzy, an online community that billed itself as Reddit, but for nice people, has announced that it will be closing down. In a statement, CEO Dan McComas admitted that after two years, the site was unable to find its "place in the market." Imzy's last day of operations is June 23rd, giving folks around a month to move their communities to other places online. McComas also noted that the site's users don't need to worry about their personal data being sold on later, saying that "nothing" will happen to it from now.