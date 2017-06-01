Samsung’s mesh WiFi system connects your smart home this July

The system will be available for preorder on June 4th exclusively through BestBuy.com and available in Best Buy stores July 2nd. You'll be able to buy one Samsung Connect Home for $170 or a pack of three for $380. One unit covers up to 1,500 square feet, while three will triple your coverage. And for those with high bandwidth needs, a pro version with a 1,500 square-foot range will be sold for $250. With that option, you can connect up to five devices, giving you a maximum coverage of 7,500 square feet.

The router supports mesh networking, allowing you to get your WiFi signal into every nook and cranny of your home. And Samsung's version is similar to other devices on the market, like those available from ASUS, Linksys, TP-Link and Google. The pricing is also on-par with other systems. But the built-in SmartThings hub is an added benefit since you won't need additional hardware to control all of your smart home devices like your lights and appliances.

If you can't make it to Best Buy, Samsung Connect Home launches nationwide July 16th.