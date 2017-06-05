Facebook is bringing gaming videos to the living room

Facebook is determined to become a destination for gaming videos, and that includes when you're lounging on the couch. It's adding a dedicated gaming tab to its TV app that will highlight videos from the games, developers, eSports teams and personalities you like on Facebook. If you want to catch a tournament highlight or a new game trailer, you won't have to pull out your phone or leave the living room.
The social network tells us the gaming section will be available June 10th on Amazon's Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Samsung Smart TVs. This probably won't be your first choice for gaming videos, but consider this: some platforms (most notably Apple TV) don't have great choices for gaming-centric videos. Unless you're content to search YouTube, this may be your best bet for gaming videos if you don't have access to the likes of Twitch or Mixer.