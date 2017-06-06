The price is almost half of a standard monthly Amazon Prime subscription and works out to be a nearly 25 percent discount off of the typical yearly membership cost. It also comes with all of the expected Prime perks including free two-day shipping, Prime Video, Prime Music and Twitch Prime.

The discounted Prime offer comes after an announcement earlier this year about a pilot program allowing AmazonFresh and other online grocery stores to extend their services to Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) enrollees. Because a Prime membership is now required for AmazonFresh, the new program could allow more SNAP users to actually take advantage of the grocery delivery service.

Customers with an EBT card can enroll now and subscriptions can be renewed yearly up to four times.