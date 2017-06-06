Amazon announced today that customers enrolled in a number of different government assistance programs can now get Prime subscriptions for $6 per month. As of now, the offer is limited to those with a valid EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) card, but the company plans to extend the benefits to assistance programs that don't use EBT in the future.
The price is almost half of a standard monthly Amazon Prime subscription and works out to be a nearly 25 percent discount off of the typical yearly membership cost. It also comes with all of the expected Prime perks including free two-day shipping, Prime Video, Prime Music and Twitch Prime.
The discounted Prime offer comes after an announcement earlier this year about a pilot program allowing AmazonFresh and other online grocery stores to extend their services to Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) enrollees. Because a Prime membership is now required for AmazonFresh, the new program could allow more SNAP users to actually take advantage of the grocery delivery service.
Customers with an EBT card can enroll now and subscriptions can be renewed yearly up to four times.