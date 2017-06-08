Oppo's 4K Blu-ray players are the first with Dolby Vision HDR

Late last year Oppo promised its Ultra HD Blu-ray players would eventually be the first with support for Dolby Vision HDR (in addition to the required HDR-10 spec that all Ultra HD Blu-ray players support), and now a software update is available to unlock the feature. It only works if you have Ultra HD Blu-ray discs made to support Dolby's flavor of HDR (plus a compatible TV), and, coincidentally, two just went on sale this week: Despicable Me 1 & 2. Later this year, they will be joined by movies including The Fate of the Furious and Power Rangers, as more studios release Dolby Vision-ready discs, while Sony and LG have their own players on the way.