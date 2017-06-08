Oppo's 4K Blu-ray players are the first with Dolby Vision HDR

Late last year Oppo promised its Ultra HD Blu-ray players would eventually be the first with support for Dolby Vision HDR (in addition to the required HDR-10 spec that all Ultra HD Blu-ray players support), and now a software update is available to unlock the feature. It only works if you have Ultra HD Blu-ray discs made to support Dolby's flavor of HDR (plus a compatible TV), and, coincidentally, two just went on sale this week: Despicable Me 1 & 2. Later this year, they will be joined by movies including The Fate of the Furious and Power Rangers, as more studios release Dolby Vision-ready discs, while Sony and LG have their own players on the way.
While HDR already greatly expands the colors and contrast available, with Dolby Vision moviemakers can increase the bit depth and color gamut even more, take advantage of a "display manager" that's tuned for what your particular screen is capable of, and adjust these settings scene-by-scene. So far, Dolby Vision has mostly been available via streaming from services like Amazon Prime, Vudu and Netflix. Now it's arriving on Ultra HD Blu-ray discs that won't have to deal with internet bandwidth concerns, and recently, it's started popping up in games like Mass Effect: Andromeda.
The highly anticipated @Dolby Vision update is finally here for UDP-203 & UDP-205. Get the firmware update here: https://t.co/r3ENZRN1tH pic.twitter.com/G95fDpl143— OPPO Digital (@OPPODIGITAL) June 7, 2017