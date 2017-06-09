Show More Results

Image credit: 'Black Panther' - Marvel / Disney
'Black Panther' trailer previews a technologically advanced Wakanda

Director Ryan Coogler's futurist vision will hit screens in 2018.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Art
'Black Panther' - Marvel / Disney

Tonight during the NBA Finals Disney/Marvel dropped the first trailer for next year's Black Panther movie. Directed by Ryan Coogler, it will be the first flick to take us into the fictional African nation of Wakanda. Chadwick Boseman takes the title role, serving as king and protector of the isolationist nation where technology has progressed apart from the rest of the world.

Black Panther

As a result, the vision of a technologically advanced society we'll see here differs from other flicks like this year's Ghost in the Shell or Blade Runner 2049. Since it's still a teaser trailer, there were only brief glimpses of a flying vehicle over a cityscape and advanced weaponry, but it's more than enough to show that this one will be a bit different than other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies when it debuts February 16th, 2018.

