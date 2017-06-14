‘Echo Arena’ is competitive, virtual reality frisbee in zero gravity

Called Echo Arena, the multiplayer part of the space exploration title pits teams of five weightless robots against each other in a frantic game of zero-g frisbee. The goal is pretty simple: get control of the flying disc, avoid attacks from other players and toss the space frisbee into the opposing team's goal. Actually doing this is pretty hard. Not only is navigating four dimensions difficult in itself, but the momentum of tossing yourself off a wall in zero gravity means it's exceptionally hard to catch a pass. With time and practice, it can be done -- but between the mechanics of the game and the VR experience movement model, there's a very clear skill curve.





That's probably why Intel chose Echo Arena to be one of two games in its VR Challenger League. Starting in July, Intel and the Electronic Sports League will host a competitive VR gaming series in both online and localized events before a finale at the Intel Extreme Masters World Championship in Poland next year.

After half an hour of training and four quick rounds of Echo Arena, it's hard to say for sure if it'll be the Rocket League of VR -- but it's definitely a start. Playing the game absolutely feels sport-like. Carefully balanced offense and defense are necessary for winning a match, and when our team didn't work together, things fell apart quickly. But not all sports are fun to watch. Even after I played a few rounds of the game, I found being a spectator it difficult -- it just wasn't easy to tell what was going on from an outside perspective. And without spectators, VR eSports just isn't going to work out.

It's an issue, but not an insurmountable one. Live commentary and a solid spectator mode could go a long way toward making sense of Echo Arena as a spectator sport -- and Intel is serious about making VR eSports viable. In all, up to $200,000 in prizes will be awarded to top players of Echo Arena and Insomniac Games' The Unspoken. That's a big investment.

