AT&T's DirecTV Now expands its local channel lineup

It's notable that CBS is not available through the service, as the broadcaster has typically gone its own way and offered it's own CBS All Access package and is available on Hulu and PlayStation Vue (in select markets). CBS is also unavailable on Sling TV.

AT&T plans to add even more local ABC, NBC and FOX affiliates to its lineup by the end of August. "We are pleased to add additional content to the DirecTV Now offering by more than doubling our live local channels lineup today," said AT&T's Daniel York in a statement. "We will keep the momentum going, and have plans to keep the number of local channels growing on DirecTV Now."