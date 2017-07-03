Tesla will deliver the first 30 Model 3s on July 28th

Handover party for first 30 customer Model 3's on the 28th! Production grows exponentially, so Aug should be 100 cars and Sept above 1500. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 3, 2017

Musk tweeted that the "Model 3 passed all regulatory requirements for production two weeks ahead of schedule." That's good news, because Tesla was late with the production of its last EV, the Model X, and had some production glitches with its with rear seats, those weird doors and the parking brake. At a recent shareholder meeting, he admitted that Tesla tried to do too much with the first version of the Model X, and wouldn't repeat that mistake with the Model 3 (and upcoming Model Y).

The EV maker reportedly has a backorder of nearly 400,000 for the Model 3, which starts at $35,000 and has an average order price of around $42,000. If Tesla meets its production goals, the Model 3 could become one of the top twenty best-selling vehicles in the US in 2018, ahead of stalwarts like the Hyundai Elantra and Nissan Sentra.

The first customers to get the Model 3 will be owners of current Model S and Model X vehicles, and after that, it'll depend on your place in the pre-order queue. Elon Musk said in May that Tesla will open 100 new "retail, delivery and service locations" to keep up with repairs and service.

The Model 3 won't have the "ludicrous" 2-second 0 to 60 mph acceleration time of the Model S, but it will scoot to that speed in 5.6 seconds. That gives it bragging rights over Chevy's Bolt, which can go from 0 to 60 in 6.5 seconds, still a very respectable time for an "economy" EV. Tesla will also build a quicker "D" version with dual motors, promising first dibs to buyers who placed pre-orders for the regular Model 3.