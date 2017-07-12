The Morning After: Wednesday, July 12th 2017





The 2019 model is the first production car with level-3 autonomy.

Audi introduces its semi-autonomous A8



After a sneak peek of the vehicle parking itself and appearing in Spider-Man: Homecoming, the Audi A8 luxury sedan is finally being shown off in all its high-tech glory. With Level 3 autonomy, active electronic suspension, a mild hybrid engine and brand new infotainment system, it's the future of the German automaker's vehicles.



Free (with ads).LiquidSky 2.0 beta puts any video game in your Android device



The LiquidSky 2.0 beta is live today in the Google Play Store, promising to let you play any game on any Android device via the magic of cloud streaming and a virtual PC setup. Want to cruise around Grand Theft Auto 5 on your Pixel XL? Or maybe you'd rather wreck some fools in Overwatch on your Galaxy Tab S2? That's what this update is all about.



The web-slinger's newest adventure needed an assist.

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' works because of Iron Man's tech



Now that the MCU-integrated Spider-Man movie is in theaters, we take a look at how technology is a central part of the plot. With a modernized take on a teenage superhero, there are a lot of differences from previous Spider-Man movies. We'll break them down for you, with only mild spoilers along the way.



A heart-rate sensor, GPS and vibrant display for less than $100?

$99 buys you a useful, but plain, Android Wear watch



There are already so many Android Wear watches on the market. Google typically partners with heavyweights in tech and fashion. That's why it's intriguing to see a small, obscure startup like Mobvoi offers its own Android Wear watch. The most interesting part, though, is the Ticwatch E's price tag: just $99.



The startup's Chief Game Wizard says it's all about "everyday adventure."

Magic Leap is still figuring out what 'mixed reality' is



While the mysterious Magic Leap might be closing in on consumer-ready hardware, it's still in the process of discovering exactly what 'mixed reality' is. We know it's some form of augmented reality wearable, and one that uses digital light field tech to project images into your eye, mimicking the natural way light hits your retinas. The tech is supposed to make digital objects so real it's "like dreaming with your eyes open."

Delivering the opening keynote at gaming conference Develop:Brighton today, Magic Leap's Graeme Devine said, "There's huge expectations that mixed reality will come out of the gate and, oh boy! It'll be here and it'll be just like Minority Report right away... And no, we've never seen that with any platform. So that ask is impossible." Devine then tried to elaborate on what's coming.



It would also tout a giant G6-like display.

Google's 2017 Pixel XL may pack a squeezable body



Google's next Pixel phone is reportedly an LG-made device that borrows the styling cues of the original Pixel series, but with a G6-like 6-inch, 2:1 ratio display (here AMOLED instead of LCD) and a minimal bezel. More importantly, it would include a squeezable frame akin to HTC's U11 -- you'd give your phone a firm grip to interact with Google Assistant.



My only friend, the end.

Microsoft officially ends support for Windows Phone



Microsoft has ended support for Windows Phone 8.1 just over three years after its April 2014 debut. No more updates.

